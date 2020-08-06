Exeter Property Group Acquires Office Building Near Phoenix for $19.2M

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Exeter Property Group has purchased 92 Mountain View, an office property located in north Scottsdale, a suburb of Phoenix. Equus Capital Partners sold the asset for $19.2 million. The transaction completes the seller’s disposition of its two-property, 223,249-square-foot office portfolio, including the previously announced sale of Scottsdale Gateway I.

CVS Health occupies 89 percent of the 116,200-square-foot property, which shares fiber connectivity with the main CVS Caremark campus that is near the building. Additionally, the property is adjacent to HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, a 433-bed, full-service, acute-care hospital.

Ben Geelan, Andrew Milne and Michael Legget of JLL represented the seller, while John DiVall provided in-house representation for the buyer in the deal. John Chun and Tim Brousse, also of JLL, advised from a debt and structured finance perspective.