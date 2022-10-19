REBusinessOnline

Exeter Property Group Begins Leasing 271-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

One-Cathedral-Square-Philadelphia

The adaptive reuse project that is One Cathedral Square in Philadelphia was executed with the goal of retaining the church's original exterior design.

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based developer Exeter Property Group has begun leasing an adaptive reuse project that converted a former church at 1701 Race St. in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood into a 271-unit multifamily tower. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz, the 23-story building is known as One Cathedral Square and houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop kitchen and lounge, coworking spaces and Amazon package lockers. Rents start at roughly $1,700 per month for a studio apartment.

