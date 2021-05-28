REBusinessOnline

Exeter Property Group Buys 329,474 SF Industrial Campus Near Portland

19855-SW-124th-Ave-Tualatin-OR

Nortek Air Handling Solutions occupies the three-building, 329,474-square-foot industrial campus located at 19855 SW 124th Ave. in Tualatin, Ore.

TUALATIN, ORE. — Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group has purchased an industrial property located at 19855 SW 124th Ave. in Tualatin. Meriwether Tualatin LLC sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Nortek Air Handling Solutions fully occupies the 329,474-square-foot campus, which includes three warehouse/manufacturing buildings on 25.1 acres.

Paige Morgan of CBRE represented the seller in transaction. The seller is a private partnership that includes principals of Meriwether Partners and private investors.

