Exeter Property Group Buys Distribution Center in Newville, Pennsylvania, for $85M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial property at 3419 Ritner Highway in Newville, Pennsylvania was developed on a speculative basis.

NEWVILLE, PA. — Metro Philadelphia-based investment and development firm Exeter Property Group has purchased a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 3419 Ritner Highway in Newville, located west of Harrisburg, for $85 million. The property is situated on 85.3 acres just off Interstate 81 and features a 60-foot loading bay, a 200-foot truck court, 249 automobile parking spaces and 243 trailer parking spaces. Gerry Blinebury, Gary Gabriel and Adam Campbell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Artemis Real Estate Property, in the transaction. The asset was constructed on a speculative basis and is currently vacant.