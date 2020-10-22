REBusinessOnline

Exeter Property Group Buys Distribution Center in Newville, Pennsylvania, for $85M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

3419-Ritner-Highway-Newville-Pennsylvania

The industrial property at 3419 Ritner Highway in Newville, Pennsylvania was developed on a speculative basis.

NEWVILLE, PA. — Metro Philadelphia-based investment and development firm Exeter Property Group has purchased a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 3419 Ritner Highway in Newville, located west of Harrisburg, for $85 million. The property is situated on 85.3 acres just off Interstate 81 and features a 60-foot loading bay, a 200-foot truck court, 249 automobile parking spaces and 243 trailer parking spaces. Gerry Blinebury, Gary Gabriel and Adam Campbell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Artemis Real Estate Property, in the transaction. The asset was constructed on a speculative basis and is currently vacant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  