Extell Development Enters into Ground Lease to Develop 363-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Extell Development has entered into a ground lease with The Feil Organization to develop a multifamily project at 356 Fulton St. in downtown Brooklyn. The Feil Organization previously secured approvals for the development of a 43-story tower that will also house 100,000 square feet of commercial space. In addition, Feil completed the demolition of the three-story Capital One bank branch that was situated on the site. Bob Knakal, Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan, Ethan Stanton, Jonathan Hageman, Michael Mazzara and Winfield Clifford of JLL arranged the ground lease on behalf of The Feil Organization.

