eXp Commercial Brokers $1.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Lyons, Illinois

LYONS, ILL. — eXp Commercial, a division of eXp World Holdings Inc., has brokered the sale of a 12-unit multifamily property located at 4337 Prescott Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Lyons. Randolph Taylor of eXp Commercial represented the buyer and seller. The asset features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Recent improvements include a new heating system, security camera installation and renovated bathrooms in select units. The seller was a long-term private owner. The buyer, a Chicago-based private investor, purchased the property in an all-cash transaction to expand its multifamily portfolio into suburban Cook County.