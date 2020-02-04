REBusinessOnline

EXP Realty Advisors Brokers Sale of 50,196 SF Retail Center in Lubbock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Tenants at The HUB in Lubbock include Tea2Go, Cyclebar and Urban Brick’s Pizza.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — EXP Realty Advisors, a boutique investment sales firm focused on retail assets, has brokered the sale of The HUB, a 50,196-square-foot shopping center in Lubbock. Situated on 5.5 acres, the center houses tenants such as Tea2Go, Cyclebar and Urban Brick’s Pizza. Andrew Greenberg of EXP Realty Advisors represented the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor, in the transaction. Coldwell Banker represented the seller, a California-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

