EXP Realty Advisors Brokers Sale of 50,196 SF Retail Center in Lubbock

Tenants at The HUB in Lubbock include Tea2Go, Cyclebar and Urban Brick’s Pizza.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — EXP Realty Advisors, a boutique investment sales firm focused on retail assets, has brokered the sale of The HUB, a 50,196-square-foot shopping center in Lubbock. Situated on 5.5 acres, the center houses tenants such as Tea2Go, Cyclebar and Urban Brick’s Pizza. Andrew Greenberg of EXP Realty Advisors represented the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor, in the transaction. Coldwell Banker represented the seller, a California-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.