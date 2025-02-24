Expal USA Renews Lease at TexAmericas Center in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Expal USA, a weapons and armaments manufacturer, has renewed its lease at TexAmericas Center (TAC), a development in Texarkana that comprises more than 10,000 development-ready acres and 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product and serves four states. Expal USA is a long-term tenant at TAC, occupying approximately 156,000 square feet across three campuses, and this renewal is for bunkers located on TAC’s 2,900-acre West Campus in unincorporated Bowie County. Eric Voyles of TAC directly negotiated the renewal with Expal USA.