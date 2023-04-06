Thursday, April 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Expansive to Open 48,000 SF Coworking Office Space in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Expansive, a provider of flexible workspace solutions formerly known as Novel Coworking, will open a 48,000-square-foot space in Austin’s Highland neighborhood on Thursday, May 4. The space, which will be the company’s second in the state capital, will be located within a five-story building at 305 E. Huntland Drive and will offer private offices, training and meeting rooms and outdoor amenity areas. Users will also have access to an onsite biergarten and indoor/outdoor lounge areas at the building.

You may also like

Core5 Signs Third-Party Logistics Firm to 957,400 SF...

Entos Design Begins Renovation of 178,970 SF Office...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 14,000 SF Industrial Sublease...

SHOP Cos. Arranges Sale of 12,428 SF Retail...

Bright Realty Signs Three Tenants to Leases at...

George Oliver to Redevelop, Rebrand Biltmore Commerce Center...

Law Firm Leases Office Space at ROW DTLA...

Airshare to Move Headquarters to Aspiria Campus in...

Excell Communications Signs 7,000 SF Office Lease in...