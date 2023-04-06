Expansive to Open 48,000 SF Coworking Office Space in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Expansive, a provider of flexible workspace solutions formerly known as Novel Coworking, will open a 48,000-square-foot space in Austin’s Highland neighborhood on Thursday, May 4. The space, which will be the company’s second in the state capital, will be located within a five-story building at 305 E. Huntland Drive and will offer private offices, training and meeting rooms and outdoor amenity areas. Users will also have access to an onsite biergarten and indoor/outdoor lounge areas at the building.