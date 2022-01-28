Experience Senior Living Plans 200-Unit Project in Lone Tree, Colorado

Located in Lone Tree, Colo., The Reserve at Lone Tree will feature 200 independent and assisted living units for seniors.

LONE TREE, COLO. — Experience Senior Living Development (ESLD), a NexCore-owned company, has unveiled plans for The Reserve at Lone Tree, a 200-unit seniors housing community in Lone Tree, approximately 15 miles south of Denver.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the nine-story property in the fourth quarter of this year for completion in 2024. The community will feature 125 independent living units, 60 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.

The site is located within RidgeGate, a 3,500-acre mixed-use community.

Independent living units will be up to 1,650 square feet on the top floor, with assisted living units ranging from 430 to 1,100 square feet.