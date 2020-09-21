Experiential Art, Entertainment Complex AREA15 Opens in Las Vegas

The SPINE at AREA15 provides an ever-changing corridor filled with one-of-a-kind art installations, engaging brand activations, commerce and food and beverage offerings. (Photo credit: Peter Ruprecht)

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, an experiential art and entertainment complex in Las Vegas, is now open to the public. While the complex is free to enter, pre-registration and masks are currently required to manage capacities and ensure a safe environment.

AREA15 offers art installations, socially distanced activities, unique retail, bars and eateries. The property houses 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space with more than 800 free parking spaces.

Currently open retailers and experiences include Art Island, Birdly Virtual Reality Experience, Emack & Bolios, Gallerie 360 inside The Portal, Haley’s Comet, Oddwood, Sanctuary, Shogyo Mujo, The Beast Pop-up Food Experience, The SPINE, Valyrian Steel and Wild Muse Boutique.

Additional experiences that are slated to open soon include Meow Wolf’s Omega Market, Lost Spirits Distillery, Dueling Axes, Emporium Bar and Arcade, Wink World, The Beast Food Hall by Todd English, Rocket Fizz candy shop, Intel Innovation Hub, Five Iron Golf and Virtualis.

AREA15 is a collaborative venture between real estate development firm Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios.