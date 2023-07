ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Express Dry has acquired a 14,000-square-foot industrial building located at 1449 Simpson Way in Escondido for $4.4 million. The purchase was made under the entity Expressunits1449 LLC.

The building will facilitate the company’s expansion plans in the Escondido submarket of North San Diego County.

JLL’s Chris Baumgart represented the buyer. San Diego Commercial represented the seller, Marky Sparky Toys.