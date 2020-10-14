Extell Development Begins Lease-Up of 441,600 SF Harlem Headquarters Office Building

Harlem Headquarters is a 441,600-square-foot office building by Extell Development that is located at 180 E. 125th St. between Third and Lexington avenues.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Extell Development has begun the lease-up of Harlem Headquarters, a 441,600-square-foot office building located at 180 E. 125th St. between Third and Lexington avenues in Harlem. Gensler designed the property, which also houses 50,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, bicycle storage space, locker rooms and showers and other outdoor gathering spaces. Harlem Headquarters also features floor-by-floor direct expansion air conditioning units, four passenger elevators, one dedicated service elevator and one retail service elevator. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing of the project, completion of which is slated for 2022.