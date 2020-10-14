REBusinessOnline

Extell Development Begins Lease-Up of 441,600 SF Harlem Headquarters Office Building

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

Harlem-Headquarters

Harlem Headquarters is a 441,600-square-foot office building by Extell Development that is located at 180 E. 125th St. between Third and Lexington avenues.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Extell Development has begun the lease-up of Harlem Headquarters, a 441,600-square-foot office building located at 180 E. 125th St. between Third and Lexington avenues in Harlem. Gensler designed the property, which also houses 50,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, bicycle storage space, locker rooms and showers and other outdoor gathering spaces. Harlem Headquarters also features floor-by-floor direct expansion air conditioning units, four passenger elevators, one dedicated service elevator and one retail service elevator. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing of the project, completion of which is slated for 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  