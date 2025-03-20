Thursday, March 20, 2025
Canopy by Hilton will bring 180 guest rooms to Deer Valley East Village in Park City, Utah.
Extell Development, Hilton to Develop Canopy by Hilton Hotel at Deer Valley East Village in Park City

by Amy Works

PARK CITY, UTAH — New York-based Extell Development and Hilton have announced plans to develop a new Canopy by Hilton hotel at Deer Valley East Village, North America’s first luxury alpine village to be developed since 1981. Slated to open in summer 2026, the 180-key hotel will mark Canopy by Hilton’s first hotel in Utah.

Overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and Deer Valley Resort, Canopy by Hilton at Deer Valley will offer ski access, an apres-ski experience and access to a variety of restaurants. The hotel design features architecture by The Richardson Design Partnership and interior design by DLR/Brayton Hughes.

The hotel will offer a curated suite of onsite amenities including a pool and hot tub, steam room and sauna, fitness room and golf simulator. Additionally, the hotel will offer a dedicated ski reception lobby and ski locker room, meeting and conference facilities and two levels of underground parking accommodating 176 stalls.

Canopy at Deer Valley will feature more than 9,600 square feet of food-and-beverage facilities, including a signature restaurant, an apres-ski lounge, a grab-and-go coffee shop and a rooftop lounge with mountain views.

