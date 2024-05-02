Extell Development Tops Out 30-Story Medical Office Project on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Extell Development Co. has topped out a 30-story, 435,000-square-foot medical office project at 1520 First Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Perkins Eastman Architects, the building will occupy a full city block between East 79th and East 80th streets and house ambulatory care and surgical facilities. Additional building features will include multiple outdoor terraces and mechanical systems to enhance comfort and energy efficiency, as well as ground-floor retail space. The Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has preleased eight floors totaling 195,580 square feet to serve as the facility’s anchor tenant. HSS will house orthopedic and rheumatology physician’s offices, as well as ancillary services for treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Newmark has been tapped to lease the remainder of the space. Lendlease provided preconstruction management services for the project, full completion of which is slated for the second quarter of 2025.