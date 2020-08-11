REBusinessOnline

Extell Development Unveils 441,600 SF Harlem Headquarters Office Building

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

Harlem-Headquarters

Harlem Headquarters, a 441,600-square-foot office building, is Extell Development's first commercial project in East Harlem.

NEW YORK CITY — Extell Development has unveiled its first commercial project in East Harlem, a 441,600-square-foot office building that is branded as Harlem Headquarters. The nine-story, Class A building is located at 180 E. 125th St., adjacent to several public transit stops. Gensler designed the property. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing, which will officially begin this fall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  