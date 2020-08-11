Extell Development Unveils 441,600 SF Harlem Headquarters Office Building

Harlem Headquarters, a 441,600-square-foot office building, is Extell Development's first commercial project in East Harlem.

NEW YORK CITY — Extell Development has unveiled its first commercial project in East Harlem, a 441,600-square-foot office building that is branded as Harlem Headquarters. The nine-story, Class A building is located at 180 E. 125th St., adjacent to several public transit stops. Gensler designed the property. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing, which will officially begin this fall.