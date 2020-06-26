Extended Stay America Opens 124-Room Hotel Near Savannah

The four-story hotel offers a fitness room, laundry room, complimentary WiFi and fully equipped kitchens.

POOLER, GA. — Extended Stay America Inc. has opened a 124-room hotel in Pooler. Dubbed Extended Stay America-Savannah, the four-story hotel offers a fitness room, laundry room, complimentary WiFi and fully equipped kitchens. The property is located at 500 Outlets Parkway, adjacent to Tanger Outlets Savannah and 12 miles west of downtown Savannah. This is the fifth corporate-owned hotel that incorporates Extended Stay America’s newest prototype.