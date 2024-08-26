Monday, August 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Extended-Stay-America-Premier-Suites-Portland-North-OR
Located in Portland, Ore., Extended Stay America Premier Suites Portland North features 146 suites, a fitness center and on-site guest laundry facilities.
DevelopmentHospitalityOregonWestern

Extended Stay America Opens 146-Room Hotel in Portland, Oregon

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Extended Stay America has opened Extended Stay America Premier Suites Portland North in Portland. Trimark-University Housing IV developed the property, which Ark Hospitality will manage.

Located at 1215 N. Hayden Meadows Drive, the three-story hotel offers 146 rooms with fully equipped kitchens featuring full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes and a dedicated workspace. The property features complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast, a fitness center and on-site guest laundry facilities.

You may also like

Bridge Housing, R.D. Olson Construction Complete 69-Unit Affordable...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Ash Business Center in...

Gantry Arranges $15.5M Refinancing for Lake View Village...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $14.6M Construction Loan for Northern...

Presidium Completes 334-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

Palladium USA Completes $64M Multifamily Project in Anna,...

CBRE Arranges $15.4M Acquisition Loan for Del Arte...

Peakview Center Sells Retail Property in Greenwood Village,...

Laramie County Buys 74,476 SF Office Building in...