Extended Stay America Opens 146-Room Hotel in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Extended Stay America has opened Extended Stay America Premier Suites Portland North in Portland. Trimark-University Housing IV developed the property, which Ark Hospitality will manage.

Located at 1215 N. Hayden Meadows Drive, the three-story hotel offers 146 rooms with fully equipped kitchens featuring full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes and a dedicated workspace. The property features complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast, a fitness center and on-site guest laundry facilities.