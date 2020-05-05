Extended Stay America Opens 92-Room Hotel Near Richmond

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Southeast, Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. — Extended Stay America Inc. has opened Extended Stay America-Colonial Heights, a 92-room hotel in Colonial Heights. Each room features kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwave ovens, cooktops, platform beds with storage space beneath, recliners and high-speed Wi-Fi. Amenities include a fitness center, laundry room and a lobby. Kara Hospitality is managing the property. The new building is located at 441 Charles H Dimmock Parkway, 23 miles south of downtown Richmond.