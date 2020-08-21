Extended Stay Opens 124-Room Hotel in Florida Space Coast

TITUSVILLE, FLA. — Extended Stay America Inc. has opened Extended Stay America Titusville-Space Coast, a 124-room hotel in Titusville. The four-story building features complimentary Wi-Fi, cable TV, a fitness center, laundry room and a lobby with vending options. The rooms include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes, pillowtop beds, recliners, a workspace and TV streaming capabilities. The property is located at 4835 Helen Hauser Blvd., 13 miles west of Kennedy Space Center.