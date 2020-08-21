REBusinessOnline

Extended Stay Opens 124-Room Hotel in Florida Space Coast

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Extended Stay America Titusville-Space Coast features complimentary Wi-Fi, cable TV, a fitness center, laundry room and a lobby with vending options.

TITUSVILLE, FLA. — Extended Stay America Inc. has opened Extended Stay America Titusville-Space Coast, a 124-room hotel in Titusville. The four-story building features complimentary Wi-Fi, cable TV, a fitness center, laundry room and a lobby with vending options. The rooms include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes, pillowtop beds, recliners, a workspace and TV streaming capabilities. The property is located at 4835 Helen Hauser Blvd., 13 miles west of Kennedy Space Center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  