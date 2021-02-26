Extended Stay Opens Three Hotels Totaling 291 Rooms in Oklahoma

Pictured is one of the three new Extended Stay America hotels to open in Oklahoma. The three properties total 291 rooms.

BARTLESVILLE, MCALESTER AND LAWTON, OKLA. — Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) has opened three hotels totaling 291 rooms in Oklahoma. Dallas-based Provident Realty Advisors owns the properties, and Plano-based Aimbridge Hospitality manages them. The properties are located in the northern city of Bartlesville, the central city of McAlester and the southwestern city of Lawton. All hotels feature fitness centers and onsite laundry facilities.