Extended Stay Suites America Opens 100-Room Hotel in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Extended Stay Suites America (NYSE: STAY) has opened a 100-room hotel in Buffalo. The two-story building is located across the street from Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. Guestrooms are equipped with kitchens that include refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils and dishes. All rooms also feature dedicated workspaces. Amenities include complimentary grab-and-go breakfast and onsite laundry facilities. Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group own the Extended Stay America brand, which is headquartered in Charlotte.