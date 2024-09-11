Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Extended-Stay-Suites-America-Buffalo
The new Extended Stay Suites America Buffalo hotel totals 100 rooms.
Extended Stay Suites America Opens 100-Room Hotel in Buffalo

by Taylor Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Extended Stay Suites America (NYSE: STAY) has opened a 100-room hotel in Buffalo. The two-story building is located across the street from Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. Guestrooms are equipped with kitchens that include refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils and dishes. All rooms also feature dedicated workspaces. Amenities include complimentary grab-and-go breakfast and onsite laundry facilities. Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group own the Extended Stay America brand, which is headquartered in Charlotte.

