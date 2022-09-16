REBusinessOnline

Extra Space Storage Acquires Storage Express for $590M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio, Self-Storage

INDIANA, OHIO, ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY — Extra Space Storage Inc. and its subsidiaries (NYSE: EXR) have completed the acquisition of multiple entities doing business as Storage Express, which owns 107 storage properties across Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky. The sales price was approximately $590 million. The acquisition includes all Storage Express assets, including trademarks, contracts, licenses, intellectual property and 14 future development sites. The transaction was funded in part by the issuance of $125 million in operating partnership units, with the balance in cash drawn from its credit facilities. Latham & Watkins LLP served as outside legal counsel to Extra Space.

