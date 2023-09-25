Extract Production Sells Industrial Flex Property in Midland for $10M

MIDLAND, TEXAS — Extract Production, an equipment manufacturer for the oil and gas industry, has sold a 50,000-square-foot industrial flex property in the West Texas city of Midland for $10 million. The property was built in phases on 14 acres between 2018 and 2022. Kyle Fant, Britt Raymond, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Extract Production, which also occupies the building and will lease the space back for the next 15 years, in the all-cash transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT.