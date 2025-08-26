EY Signs 102,195 SF Office Lease at Ten Twenty Spring in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Consulting giant EY has signed a 102,195-square-foot office lease at Ten Twenty Spring, a 525,000-square-foot, Class A office tower in Midtown Atlanta. EY will move approximately 3,000 employees from its current office in downtown Atlanta next August. The company will occupy floors 14 through 16 at Ten Twenty Spring.

The office building is part of Spring Quarter, a mixed-use development by Portman that also includes Sora at Spring Quarter apartments and a landmark building that once housed the historic H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill Chapel. The historic building has been redeveloped into a 24,000-square-foot retail and dining destination.

Glenn Dyke of CBRE represented EY in the lease negotiations. Glenn Kolker, Preston Menning and Malik Leaphart of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Portman and Perform Properties, a Blackstone company.