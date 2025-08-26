Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
EY will occupy floors 14 through 16 at Ten Twenty Spring, an office building within the Spring Quarter mixed-use development in Midtown Atlanta.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

EY Signs 102,195 SF Office Lease at Ten Twenty Spring in Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Consulting giant EY has signed a 102,195-square-foot office lease at Ten Twenty Spring, a 525,000-square-foot, Class A office tower in Midtown Atlanta. EY will move approximately 3,000 employees from its current office in downtown Atlanta next August. The company will occupy floors 14 through 16 at Ten Twenty Spring.

The office building is part of Spring Quarter, a mixed-use development by Portman that also includes Sora at Spring Quarter apartments and a landmark building that once housed the historic H.M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill Chapel. The historic building has been redeveloped into a 24,000-square-foot retail and dining destination.

Glenn Dyke of CBRE represented EY in the lease negotiations. Glenn Kolker, Preston Menning and Malik Leaphart of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Portman and Perform Properties, a Blackstone company.

You may also like

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 2,996 SF Office Building...

Ram Realty Acquires Shoppes at Jupiter in South...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $75M Refinancing for Society...

Atlanta BeltLine Acquires Land in Buckhead for Future...

Avison Young Brokers Sale of 43,426 SF Medical...

Transwestern Brokers $20.5M Sale of Two Office Buildings...

BIG Construction, Ware Malcomb Complete 24,230 SF Office...

CRC Group Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease on...

Costis-Lifsey, American Land to Develop $187M Apartment High-Rise...