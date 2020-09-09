EYA Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

RESTON, VA. — EYA Development LLC has broken ground on The Townhomes at Reston Station in Reston. The project will comprise 300 apartment units, 20,000 square feet of retail space and 115 townhomes available for purchase. The development spans nine acres and will be delivered in two phases, with Phase I scheduled to deliver in early 2021. The site is located at 1860 Michael Faraday Drive, two blocks from the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station on the Silver Line and 21 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. Scott Kasprowicz sold the land to the Bethesda, Md.-based developer.