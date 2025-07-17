Thursday, July 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
EYA will transform the vacant Rockshire Village Center in Rockville, Md., into a walkable residential neighborhood.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMarylandMixed-UseMultifamilyRetailSoutheast

EYA Buys Vacant Shopping Center in Metro D.C., Plans Residential Conversion

by John Nelson

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Locally based EYA has purchased Rockshire Village Center, a long-vacant shopping center located on a 7.3-acre site in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The firm plans to convert the retail center into a walkable residential neighborhood comprising 60 residential units (31 single-family detached homes and 29 townhomes), as well as 5,200 square feet of commercial/retail space and a community gathering space.

Fifteen percent of the residences will be designated as moderately priced dwelling units. Public features of the new neighborhood will include a park, playground, open lawn with seating and recreation areas, pedestrian-friendly streetscape with connections to Rockshire Community Pool and the Carl Henn Millennium Trail, 29 parking spaces for the pool and sitewide landscaping.

EYA plans to begin construction in August, with final completion planned for 2027.

You may also like

Partnership Breaks Ground on 87,790 SF Medical Office...

O’Connor Capital Buys Shopping Center in Delray Beach,...

Dole Food Selects Swinerton to Build-Out New U.S....

Meta Housing Corp. Sells Coventry Court Seniors Housing...

Jordan Perlmutter & Co. Breaks Ground on Phase...

BH Properties Buys 104,201 SF Cannery Office Campus...

CBRE Facilitates $18M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Deven, Castle Lanterra Break Ground on $95M Student...

City of Boca Raton Approves 306-Unit Modera Boca...