EYA Buys Vacant Shopping Center in Metro D.C., Plans Residential Conversion

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Locally based EYA has purchased Rockshire Village Center, a long-vacant shopping center located on a 7.3-acre site in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The firm plans to convert the retail center into a walkable residential neighborhood comprising 60 residential units (31 single-family detached homes and 29 townhomes), as well as 5,200 square feet of commercial/retail space and a community gathering space.

Fifteen percent of the residences will be designated as moderately priced dwelling units. Public features of the new neighborhood will include a park, playground, open lawn with seating and recreation areas, pedestrian-friendly streetscape with connections to Rockshire Community Pool and the Carl Henn Millennium Trail, 29 parking spaces for the pool and sitewide landscaping.

EYA plans to begin construction in August, with final completion planned for 2027.