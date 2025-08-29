EYA Closes on Land Acquisition in Arlington, Virginia for First Phase of Crystal House Apartments Expansion

ARLINGTON, VA. — Washington, D.C.-based EYA LLC has closed on its land acquisition for Highlands Row, a new 42-unit, for-sale townhome community located in the heart of Arlington’s National Landing district near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Highlands Row marks one of five phases for a mixed-income expansion of the Crystal House Apartments complex, including the preservation of the property’s existing 828 units. The value of the land at Highlands Row will generate financing for the project’s first phase, which is True Ground Housing Partners’ 432-unit, ground-up affordable housing development.

The overall project is a public-private partnership between Arlington County, Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund, EYA, True Ground and Washington Housing Conservancy.

Construction on Highlands Row is anticipated to begin later this year, with the first home deliveries expected in late 2026. According to the property website, homes will be priced starting at $1.2 million. Highlands Row will feature a back-to-back townhome configuration, which is designed to address site constraints. Built over a podium garage, each home will offer approximately 2,000 square feet with up to three bedrooms, private terraces and two dedicated parking spaces in the garage below the home.