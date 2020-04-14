REBusinessOnline

Eyzenberg & Co. Arranges $21.3M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Development in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

Towers at Blue Lagoon will offer studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The master plan also includes two hotels.

MIAMI — Eyzenberg & Co. has arranged a $21.3 million construction loan for the Towers at Blue Lagoon, a planned mixed-use development featuring a multifamily community and hotel space. The borrower and developer, the Weiss Group of Cos., will build Phase I of the project to include 428 multifamily units across two buildings. The property will offer studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The master plan also includes two hotels. The site is located at 4865 NW 7th St., seven miles west of downtown Miami. Kobi Karp is designing the property’s multifamily component. Robert Ginsberg and David Eyzenberg of Eyzenberg & Co. arranged the loan on behalf of Weiss, which has owned the land since the 1970s.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business