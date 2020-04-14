Eyzenberg & Co. Arranges $21.3M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Development in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

Towers at Blue Lagoon will offer studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The master plan also includes two hotels.

MIAMI — Eyzenberg & Co. has arranged a $21.3 million construction loan for the Towers at Blue Lagoon, a planned mixed-use development featuring a multifamily community and hotel space. The borrower and developer, the Weiss Group of Cos., will build Phase I of the project to include 428 multifamily units across two buildings. The property will offer studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The master plan also includes two hotels. The site is located at 4865 NW 7th St., seven miles west of downtown Miami. Kobi Karp is designing the property’s multifamily component. Robert Ginsberg and David Eyzenberg of Eyzenberg & Co. arranged the loan on behalf of Weiss, which has owned the land since the 1970s.