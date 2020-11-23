REBusinessOnline

Eyzenberg & Co. Provides $7.5M Loan for Acquisition, Renovation of Apartment Community in Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Communal amenities at Cottonwood Apartments include a pool, tennis court, playground and laundry facilities.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Eyzenberg & Co. has provided a $7.5 million loan for Cottonwood Apartments in Memphis. A majority of the property’s 384 units were damaged during an October 2019 tornado. The community comprises 47 two-story buildings that offer one- and two-bedroom residences. Communal amenities include a pool, tennis court, playground and laundry facilities. The asset is situated at 4653 Cotton Drive, 12 miles southeast of downtown Memphis. David Eyzenberg and Ekaterina Brody of Eyzenberg & Co. originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, BRR Group LLC. The seller was not disclosed.

