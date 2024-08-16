Friday, August 16, 2024
2548-Cactus-Rd-San-Diego-CA
EZ Fit Movers will occupy office and industrial space at the 44,278-square-foot built-to-suit space at 2548 Cactus Road in San Diego.
EZ Fit Movers Acquires 44,278 SF Built-to-Suit Industrial Building in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based EZ Fit Movers LLC has purchased an industrial building located at 2548 Cactus Road in the Otay Mesa submarket of San Diego. A local development company sold the asset for $11.4 million.

EZ Fit Movers entered into a build-to-suit agreement in 2021 with the seller with the intent of occupying the 44,278-square-foot building. EZ Fit Movers will occupy more than half of the office and warehouse space of the facility.

Todd Holley of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer, while CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

