F.H. Paschen Tops Out Construction of $43M Workforce Housing Development in Metro Chicago

BELLWOOD, ILL. — F.H. Paschen has topped off the first phase of the Bellwood Gateway Development, a $43 million workforce housing project in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood. The four-story, 71-unit community will feature 6,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and is set to open in spring 2026. Serving as the developer and general contractor, F.H. Paschen now moves toward the enclosure of the structures. Once enclosed, work will move on to mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection installations, followed by drywall, windows and façade work. Construction began in July 2024 on the project, which involves the repurposing of the former Village Hall, police and fire stations, and emergency management office. Chicago-based DesignBridge was the architect. The project is financed through a combination of tax-increment financing, a State of Illinois grant and workforce housing bonds.