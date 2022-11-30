F.M. Ferrari Acquires Active Adult Community in Englishtown, New Jersey, for $29.9M

Royal Pines at Marlboro in Englishtown, New Jersey, totals 89 units that have an average size of 859 square feet.

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. — F.M. Ferrari Investments has acquired Royal Pines at Marlboro, an 89-unit active adult community in Englishtown, located in the Garden State’s Raritan Valley area. The sales price was $29.9 million. Built in 2008, Royal Pines at Marlboro offers one- and two-bedroom units that are mostly restricted to renters age 55 and above. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, game room, library and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Michael Oliver, Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Steve Simonelli and Michael Zlotnick of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between GRJ and Castellan Real Estate Partners, in the transaction.