F45 Training Signs 5,100 SF Retail Lease in Farmington Hills, Michigan

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — F45 Training has signed a lease for 5,100 square feet of retail space at The Groves Shopping Center in Farmington Hills. The fitness concept specializes in high-intensity group workouts. Joel Kestenberg of Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction.