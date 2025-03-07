F45 Training Signs Retail Lease at Pleasant Ridge Commons in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — F45 Training, a global fitness company that provides high-intensity group exercise programs, has signed lease in the mixed-use development of Pleasant Ridge Commons in the Hamburg trade area of Lexington. This marks F45 Training’s second Lexington location. The size of the new gym was not released.

Al Isaac and Zach Smith of NAI Isaac represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Fahr Juneja and Cole Sturgeon of Gulfstream Commercial Services represented the undisclosed landlord.