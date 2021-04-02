REBusinessOnline

Fabcon Precast Acquires Michigan’s Kerkstra Precast

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Fabcon Precast, a provider of structural precast wall panels, has acquired Kerkstra Precast for an undisclosed price. Kerkstra is a producer of high-quality precast and prestressed concrete products in Michigan. From its two manufacturing facilities in Grand Rapids and Detroit, Kerkstra serves the industrial, commercial, residential and infrastructure markets across the Midwest. Its comprehensive product offering includes structural and architectural wall panels, hollowcore planks, beams, columns, double tees, stairs and other specialty products. With the addition of Kerkstra, Fabcon will offer an expanded portfolio of products and operate out of seven total manufacturing locations throughout Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. Fabcon provides end-to-end integrated capabilities, from engineering and design to production, project management and construction.

