Fabletics, Tommy John Sign Retail Leases at Southlake Town Square Near Fort Worth

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Fabletics, an apparel company founded by actress Kate Hudson, and Tommy John, a provider of undergarments for men, have both signed retail leases at Southlake Town Square near Fort Worth. Fabletics will occupy 2,077 square feet, and Tommy John will occupy 1,925 square feet. Both stores, which are scheduled to open later this year, will be the first in the area for the two retailers. Southlake Town Square is a 130-acre mixed-use development that is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Retail Properties of America Inc.