Fabuwood Cabinetry Signs 197,072 SF Industrial Lease in Linden, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LINDEN, N.J. — Fabuwood Cabinetry has signed a 197,072-square-foot industrial lease at Linden Logistics Center in Northern New Jersey. Tom Carragher led a Newmark team that represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Thomas Monahan, Larry Schiffenhaus, Stephen D’Amato and Brian Golden of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Advance Realty Investors, Greek Real Estate Partners and PGIM Real Estate. Linden Logistics Center will ultimately consist of eight buildings totaling 4.1 million square feet on a 350-acre site, and the development’s first three buildings are now complete.

