Facebook Signs 35,900 SF Office Lease in Atlanta’s Atlantic Station

T3 West Midtown features ground-level social workspace, a fitness center, outdoor terraces on each floor, rooftop terrace and an adjacent pocket park.

ATLANTA — Facebook Inc. has signed a 35,900-square-foot office lease within Hines’ T3 West Midtown in Atlanta’s Atlantic Station. The social media company will occupy an entire floor, bringing the seven-story office building to 65 percent occupancy. The 203,000-square-foot building features ground-level social workspace, a fitness center, outdoor terraces on each floor, rooftop terrace and an adjacent pocket park. Hines and Invesco Real Estate developed T3 West Midtown in 2017-18. The building sits within Atlantic Station, a 138-acre mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood.