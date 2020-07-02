Facebook to Build $800M Data Center in DeKalb, Illinois

DEKALB, ILL. — Facebook has unveiled plans to build an $800 million data center in DeKalb. The social media giant’s data center will occupy 505 acres of the 1,000-acre ChicagoWest Business Center, which is owned by Krusinski Construction Co. The project is expected to rely solely on renewable energy and create about 100 jobs. This will be the first data center for Facebook in Illinois, but the company has 15 data centers globally. DeKalb is approximately 65 miles west of Chicago. Krusinski began assembling land for ChicagoWest 14 years ago.