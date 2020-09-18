Facebook to Invest Additional $250M for Data Center Expansion in Covington, Georgia

Upon completion, Facebook’s data center in Covington, Ga., will total five buildings spanning nearly 2.5 million square feet.

COVINGTON, GA. — Facebook will invest an additional $250 million at its data center campus in Covington, bringing the social media giant’s total investment at the site to $1 billion. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company will add three buildings and 1.5 million square feet to the property, which was first announced in 2018. Upon completion, the property will total five buildings spanning nearly 2.5 million square feet. Facebook expects to house 200 employees at the site, which is situated about 30 miles east of downtown Atlanta. A timeline for construction was not disclosed, but multiple media outlets report Facebook expects to complete the expansion in 2023. The design team was not disclosed.