Factory Building Stores Signs 167,794 SF Industrial Lease in Lockhart, Texas

Factory Building Stores will use its space at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park to distribute more than 40 brands of home appliances, as well as manufactured cabinets.

LOCKHART, TEXAS — Factory Building Stores, a distributor of home appliances, has signed a 167,794-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Lockhart 130 Industrial Park in Central Texas. The rear-load building, which is slated for a fourth-quarter completion, will feature 32-foot clear heights and 37 dock doors. Omar Nasser of AQUILA Commercial represented the landlord, Titan Development, in the lease negotiations. Davis Bass and Geoff Hangartner of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented the tenant. Lockhart 130 Industrial Park will ultimately comprise four buildings on a 45.1-acre site.





