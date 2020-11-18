REBusinessOnline

Fadden Enterprises Divests of Evans Airpark Center Industrial Park in Scottsdale for $17.6M

Evans Airpark Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., features 120,433 square feet of industrial space spread across four buildings.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Fadden Enterprises has completed the sale of Evans Airpark Center, a four-building industrial park located at 8212 and 8224 E. Evans Road and 14555 and 14557 N. 82nd St. in Scottsdale. Portland, Oregon-based Harsch Investment Properties acquired the multi-tenant asset for $17.6 million.

Tracy Cartledge, Steve Lindley, Bob Buckley and Michael Kitlica of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the transaction.

Evans Airpark Center consists of four buildings offering a total of 120,433 square feet of industrial space. The manufacturing/warehouse facility was constructed in the early 1980s, while the remaining three general industrial buildings were constructed in 2006. At the time of sale, the industrial park was 90 percent occupied by multiple tenants.

