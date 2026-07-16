Thursday, July 16, 2026
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IndustrialLeasing ActivityMassachusettsNortheast

Fairbanks Morse Defense Signs 71,350 SF Industrial Lease in Wrentham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WRENTHAM, MASS. — Fairbanks Morse Defense, a provider of maritime engineering and manufacturing solutions, has signed a 71,350-square-foot industrial lease in Wrentham, located along the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. The space is located within the 176,800-square-foot building at 315 Green St., which features a clear height of 32 feet. Kelly Sullivan and Rachel Igoe of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy in the fourth quarter, in the lease negotiations. Ellison Patten and James Tambone of Lincoln Property Co. internally represented the landlord, which developed the building in partnership with real estate private equity firm Stockbridge.

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