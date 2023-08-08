Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Dominion Square is a 516-unit affordable housing development that will feature two 20-story towers and a 33,000-square-foot community center operated by Fairfax County.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Fairfax County, APAH to Develop 516-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Tysons, Virginia

by John Nelson

TYSONS, VA. — The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority has purchased a two-acre site near the Spring Hill Metro station in Tysons. The county has reached an agreement with regional nonprofit Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) to develop Dominion Square, a 516-unit affordable housing development that will feature two 20-story towers and a 33,000-square-foot community center operated by the county. The land, which formerly comprised surface parking lots used by auto dealerships, is ground-leased to APAH for 85 years. APAH plans to break ground later this year and deliver the community in 2027. Amazon provided a $55 million loan from its Housing Equity Fund for the Dominion Square project, and Fairfax County has approved the issuance of up to $89 million in tax-exempt bonds.

You may also like

Madison Realty Capital Originates $240M Acquisition Loan for...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $108.8M Loan for Park...

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Legacy at Wakefield Apartments...

Hicks Ventures to Develop 200,000 SF Mass-Timber Office...

Floor & Décor to Open Warehouse Store, Design...

Legacy Arranges $7.1M Sale of Northeast Plaza Shopping...

Community Preservation Partners Acquires Two Affordable Seniors Housing...

JLL Arranges $16.7M Refinancing for The Hobart Multifamily...

Greystar Opens One Six Six Luxury Apartment Building...