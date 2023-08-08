Fairfax County, APAH to Develop 516-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, VA. — The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority has purchased a two-acre site near the Spring Hill Metro station in Tysons. The county has reached an agreement with regional nonprofit Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) to develop Dominion Square, a 516-unit affordable housing development that will feature two 20-story towers and a 33,000-square-foot community center operated by the county. The land, which formerly comprised surface parking lots used by auto dealerships, is ground-leased to APAH for 85 years. APAH plans to break ground later this year and deliver the community in 2027. Amazon provided a $55 million loan from its Housing Equity Fund for the Dominion Square project, and Fairfax County has approved the issuance of up to $89 million in tax-exempt bonds.