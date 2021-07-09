Fairfield Advisors Arranges $88M Sale of Medical Office Building in Newburgh, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

St. Vincent’s Orthopedic Hospital and Medical Office Building was constructed in 2019.

NEWBURGH, IND. — Fairfield Advisors has arranged the $88 million sale of St. Vincent’s Orthopedic Hospital and Medical Office Building in southern Indiana’s Newburgh. Completed in 2019, the 136,000-square-foot building contains 10 operating rooms, 48 beds and a number of medical office suites. The facility is located at 10388 Warrick Trail. The tenant, St. Vincent’s Hospital, is part of the Ascension Health Network. Greg Trainor and Ben Whitney of Fairfield represented the seller, a physician group that developed the property. The buyer was undisclosed.