Fairfield Carmenita Sells Alivia Apartments in Whittier, California for $49.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located in Whittier, Calif., Alivia Apartments features 128 residences, a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, social lounge, dog park and an outdoor fire lounge.

WHITTIER, CALIF. — Fairfield Carmenita LP has completed the disposition of Alivia Apartments, a multifamily community in Whittier, to NexGen Properties Group for $49.6 million, or $387,695 per unit.

Completed in 2022, Alivia Apartments features seven residential buildings comprising 68 one-bed/one-bath units and 60 two-bed/two-bath units. All units offer stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, kitchen islands with storage, and wood-style plank flooring. Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, social lounge, dog park and outdoor fire lounge.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Greg Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Michael Derk of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged a 10-year, $19.1 million, non-recourse loan for the buyer.

