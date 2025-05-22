Fairfield Delivers Two Multifamily Developments in Fort Lauderdale Totaling 537 Units

FORT LAUDERALE, FLA. — Fairfield, a multifamily developer and owner based in San Diego, has completed construction of Coasterra Apartments in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The mid-rise community has 242 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Located at 150 SE 3rd Ave. in the Las Olas district, the community is adjacent to the One Financial Plaza office building.

Fairfield also recently completed construction of Treo Apartments at 6500 N. Andrews Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Treo has 295 studio, one- and two-bedroom units.