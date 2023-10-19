Thursday, October 19, 2023
Sandy28-Portland-OR
Located in Portland, Ore., Sandy28 features 206 apartments, a rooftop lounge, fitness center, game room and coworking spaces.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Fairfield Divests of 206-Unit Sandy28 Apartment Building in Portland, Oregon

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Fairfield has completed the disposition of Sandy28, a mixed-use multifamily property located in Portland’s Central Eastside. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in early 2020 by Fairfield, Sandy28 features 206 apartments and 3,300 square feet of retail space. The community offer a rooftop lounge, fitness center, game room, coworking space, and expansive outdoor courtyard spaces with a dog park and pet lounge.

Anthony Palladino, Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Nick Ruggiero and Ryan Harmon of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller in the deal.

