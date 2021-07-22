REBusinessOnline

Fairfield Properties Acquires 367-Unit Apartment Community in Glen Cove, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Fairfield-Metro-at-Glen-Cove

The acquisition of Fairfield Metro at Glen Cove marks the fifth collaboration between Fairfield Properties and its equity partner FCP.

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Locally based owner-operator Fairfield Properties has acquired Avalon Glen Cove, a 367-unit apartment community located about 30 miles northeast of New York City on Long Island. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, an outdoor picnic area and a cinema room. Maryland-based investment firm FCP served as Fairfield Properties’ preferred equity partner in the acquisition. The new ownership has since rebranded the community as Fairfield Metro at Glen Cove.

