Fairfield Properties Acquires 367-Unit Apartment Community in Glen Cove, New York

The acquisition of Fairfield Metro at Glen Cove marks the fifth collaboration between Fairfield Properties and its equity partner FCP.

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Locally based owner-operator Fairfield Properties has acquired Avalon Glen Cove, a 367-unit apartment community located about 30 miles northeast of New York City on Long Island. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, an outdoor picnic area and a cinema room. Maryland-based investment firm FCP served as Fairfield Properties’ preferred equity partner in the acquisition. The new ownership has since rebranded the community as Fairfield Metro at Glen Cove.